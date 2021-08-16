Cancel
Discovery+ Orders ‘Smartless’ Docuseries With Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 4 days ago
Discovery+ has ordered two, 75-minute documentary-style specials following Jason Bateman , Sean Hayes and Will Arnett during the North American tour for their hit podcast SmartLess . The as-yet untitled docuseries is slated to premiere on the streaming service in 2022. It will feature highlights from their celebrity interviews during the tour, as well as exclusive, behind-the-scenes access throughout the six-city tour that takes place in February.

“Jason, Sean and Will are three absolute legends who have accomplished so much in this industry – from comedy to drama, on the stage and to our screens,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. “As they are now conquering the world of podcasts, we’re excited to show an entirely new side of them in this docuseries, where we will have incredible access to all the behind-the-scenes moments from what is sure to be an insightful and hilarious tour. And to all the ‘SmartLess’ fans: please know we’re still working on the deal for Tracey from Wisconsin.” ]

Smartless is described as “a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity.” In each episode, one of the hosts reveals a mystery guest to the other two. The podcast was named one of the Best Shows of 2020 by Apple and consistently ranked in the Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 on overall shows on iTunes.

SmartLess podcast guests have included Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, W. Kamau Bell, Stacey Abrams, Billie Eilish and Megan Rapinoe.

As of August 1, new episodes will be released exclusively for one week on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before they are widely available on all other platforms.

