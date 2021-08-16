Jerry Uzell Roberts, Sr., 75, of Bangs

Jerry Uzell Roberts, Sr. of Bangs, died on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 75 in Abilene. Jerry was born on April 27, 1946 to Leach Bob and Estelle Daylong Roberts in Coleman, TX. He was the middle child to 11 brothers and sisters. Jerry grew up in Flat, TX, a small neighborhood in Gatesville, TX, with his family who was involved in the oil and gas industry. As a child, they did their fair share of travelling, as they were always following where the oil would take them. After his time in the oil business, Jerry became and machinist, and later a supervisor for FMC in Brownwood.