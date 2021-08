The past year has been a whirlwind for HGTV star Christina Haack. To the heartbreak of fans across the country, she filed for divorce from her now ex, Ant Anstead, after less than a year of marriage. This came on the heels of her first divorce from her former "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. Unfortunately, that divorce was reportedly much messier than her split from Ant. The pair isn't exactly on the best of terms as Tarek allegedly publicly yelled at Christina on set, per Yahoo.