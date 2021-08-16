Teen Is Accused of Killing 3 People, Including Woman and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Tied to Bed
A teen was arrested and accused of fatally shooting three people including a mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were found tied to their bed. Prinshun McClain, 18, was booked on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of Terri Bankhead, 27, her 8-year-old daughter, Da'Nilya, and 26-year-old Victoria Manisco.people.com
Comments / 46