Society

Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel of Sweden Adorably Twin at Brother Prince Julian's Christening

By Stephanie Petit
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swedish royal family dressed to the nines for Prince Julian's royal christening!. The entire family gathered in glamorous fashion for the special day for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's third son on Saturday. While all eyes were on Prince Julian in his white christening gown, which was worn by his father during his own baptism, the proud parents shared a new family photo on their Instagram page giving a closer look at their older sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, in matching outfits. The brothers looked sharp in navy shorts with a khaki blazer over a white shirt on top.

People

People

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

Meghan Markle
#Christening#Princess Victoria#Swedish#Instagram#The Swedish Royal Court#Hrh
Sweden
Europe
Royals
