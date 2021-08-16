Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel of Sweden Adorably Twin at Brother Prince Julian's Christening

The Swedish royal family dressed to the nines for Prince Julian's royal christening!. The entire family gathered in glamorous fashion for the special day for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's third son on Saturday. While all eyes were on Prince Julian in his white christening gown, which was worn by his father during his own baptism, the proud parents shared a new family photo on their Instagram page giving a closer look at their older sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, in matching outfits. The brothers looked sharp in navy shorts with a khaki blazer over a white shirt on top.