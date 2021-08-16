There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Louisiana Spots

On my quest to see the Cook Pond bald eagles up close, I decided to detour over to the Cook Pond boat ramp. I’ve never been to this part of the city, nor does it seem like many people have. I guess you wouldn't really go that way unless you had a boat, right? The funny things is, for all the items I've seen at Cook Pond, I’ve never seen a boat in it, either. Up until recently, I assumed it was a swimming/boating free zone.