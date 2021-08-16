Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Louisiana Spots

By Jackie Ann
Posted by 
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 4 days ago

Summer is the perfect time to be exploring this beautiful state of ours, although the extreme heat does make it tricky to be spending extended periods of time outdoors. These awesome destinations in Louisiana are ideal for summer fun, featuring everything from beautiful beaches to thrilling aqua parks.

1. Cypremort Point State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hHy6_0bTB83rP00
Cypremort Point State Park/Facebook
Located on the Vermilion Bay,
Cypremort Point State Park has a little bit of everything. For nature lovers, there’s no better spot than this secluded little park. Fishing is quite popular here, and you’ve got plenty of options: drop a line from the dock, take your boat out along the bay, or even head further out into deeper Gulf waters. The cabins are perfect for a weekend of pure relaxation, and the little stretch of sandy beach will make you feel like you’ve drifted away to a tropical paradise.

2. White Sands Lake Day Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W66Hb_0bTB83rP00
Rya Butterfield/Google
This little hidden gem over in Franklinton will make you feel like a kid again. Featuring several inflatable slides, trampolines, and more, this is one aqua park the entire family will enjoy. Rent one of the pavilions for some shade and access to a grill, so you can bring some burgers and grill up some grub in between fun on the lake.

3. Louisiana State Arboretum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlRHO_0bTB83rP00
Jerry Lathem/Google
Located in Ville Platte, the Louisiana State Arboretum is a 600-acre natural oasis tucked snuggly within Chicot State Park. The trails will take you all around the beautiful landscape, underneath canopies of towering sycamores, maples, beeches, magnolias, and more. Fun fact: the Louisiana State Arboretum is the oldest state-supported arboretum in the country!

4. Insta-Gator Alligator Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pzjss_0bTB83rP00
Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery/Google
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about Louisiana’s most ancient resident, then a trip to Insta-Gator Alligator Ranch is just what you need. This working alligator farm will educate you on everything you need to know about these beautiful beasts, and you can even jump in the wading pool and hold one of the baby gators yourself!

5. Longleaf Vista Recreation Area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX6oT_0bTB83rP00
Bill Cook/Google
It’s not very often we get the luxury of enjoying treetop views, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Longleaf Vista Recreation Area. There’s even a few nearby trails you can take to explore the area further.

6. Rip Van Winkle Gardens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sreMG_0bTB83rP00
Dawn Owens/Google
Build in 1870, the Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island is a true hidden gem for both history and nature lovers. Spend some time strolling the grounds, taking in all the sights and sounds of the beautiful
gardens , and be sure to check out the lovely views of Lake Peigneur, too. Oh, and watch out for peacocks. While they’ll probably leave you alone if you do the same, since it’s not every day you run across a peacock, we thought we’d give you a fair warning just in case these beautiful birds startle you.

7. Lake Claiborne State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlKmX_0bTB83rP00
Brian Cockrell/Google
This scenic state park is an ideal destination to spend a day or two. The 643-acre park features several nature trails to explore, a top-ranking 18-basket disc golf course, and a beautiful stretch of beach to sink your toes into in between swimming in the refreshingly cool waters of Lake Claiborne.

Have you ever visited any of these destinations? Let us know in the comments below!

The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Louisiana Spots appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Louisiana

Only In Louisiana

4K+
Followers
495
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Louisiana is for people who LOVE the Pelican State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Franklinton, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ville Platte, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Beaches#Disc Golf#Alligator#Google Located
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
TravelRefinery29

Travel Diaries: How A Flight Attendant Travels The World

Welcome to Refinery29’s Travel Diaries, a place where we find out the how, the why, and the where people are exploring now that the world is opening up again. In their answers to 29 questions, diarists will reveal their unique — and often a little offbeat — travel habits, stories, and hacks, from their bucket list destinations to their must-have road trip munchies to the wildest thing that ever happened to them while on a vacation. Buckle up, because we're inviting you along for the ride.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Start Your Day With A Zydeco Breakfast From T-Coon’s In Louisiana

Are you ready to indulge in some of the most mouthwatering food you’ve ever tasted? Well, gas up the car, because today we’re heading over to Lafayette to check out T-Coon’s, one of the best restaurants in Louisiana for those in search of good old-fashioned home-cooked Cajun and Creole cuisine. Come hungry, the portions are […] The post Start Your Day With A Zydeco Breakfast From T-Coon’s In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

There’s An Arcade Bar In Louisiana And It Will Take You Back In Time

Ready to break out your competitive spirit and relive some glory days from your youth? There’s one incredible attraction in Louisiana that’s part arcade bar, part actual bar, part restaurant, and all fun. Bring the kids for a family adventure or leave them with a sitter and have an adults night with your friends… there’s […] The post There’s An Arcade Bar In Louisiana And It Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fall River, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Fall River’s Secret Wheelchair-Accessible Fishing Spot Is a True Hidden Gem

On my quest to see the Cook Pond bald eagles up close, I decided to detour over to the Cook Pond boat ramp. I’ve never been to this part of the city, nor does it seem like many people have. I guess you wouldn't really go that way unless you had a boat, right? The funny things is, for all the items I've seen at Cook Pond, I’ve never seen a boat in it, either. Up until recently, I assumed it was a swimming/boating free zone.
Louisiana Statefox8live.com

Nicondra: Summer time in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a great break last week with a cold front pulling in some drier air to the region, summer muggy air and daily storms are back in full force. Expect spotty storms each day with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will hover near long term averages in the upper 70s. Away from the water we could see temperatures just a smidge lower in the middle 70s. No big changes expected through the week.
WorldNarcity

7 Breathtaking & Crowd-Free Spots In Alberta To Visit With Your Fam This Summer

From sprawling provincial parks, rich with natural beauty, to hikes and trails that lead to world-famous views, the stunning landscapes and spectacular adventures of this western province are second to none. The only problem? Everyone knows it. As tourism in the Canadian Rockies rapidly increases year over year, it's becoming...
Las Vegas, NVmomeefriendsli.com

5 Destinations for a Weekend Getaway With Friends

Sometimes when the stresses of work and life get the best of you, the only thing one can do to relax is go on vacation. A vacation is sometimes the cure to all your problems. And, there’s no better way to unwind from a stressful week than with a quick weekend getaway with friends. All you need is a couple of days away and you’ll come back feeling recharged and renewed.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Four Mexican Caribbean Destinations Reporting Low Levels of Seaweed

News from the Mexican Secretary of the Navy has indicated that four out of the seven municipalities that are monitored for sargassum, a type of algae seaweed that is brown in color and can grow to enormous proportions and fill entire beaches, are reporting low levels of sargassum. According to...
Travelmatadornetwork.com

6 blissful boutique hotels in Maui you can still book this summer and fall

As summer comes to a close, the temptation to squeeze in a tropical getaway only intensifies. And where better to plan a last-minute beach vacation than Hawaii. With its sublime coastline, volcanic peaks affording visitors some of the most exciting outdoor recreation in the archipelago, and cultural and culinary scenes beyond compare, Maui is the island of choice for many travelers. Lucky for Valley Isle lovers, it’s not too late to snag a hotel for a late-season trip. Here are six scenic, idyllic boutique hotels in Maui you can still book this summer.
LifestyleShropshire Star

The best wild beauty spots for your next summer road trip

Mini has put together a list of the best hidden gems the UK has to offer. The UK’s buzzword of 2021 is ‘staycation’, as foreign travel restrictions have made holidaying abroad too complex and unpredictable for most. As such, most people are sticking to holidays on home soil this year,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Cheapest Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana has some fantastic places to call home, and they aren't all too expensive! Louisiana is not always an easy place to live if you are looking for an affordable place. The housing market continues to rebound, and general goods and services continue to rise, but it feels like affordable housing could be a thing of the past. Louisiana still has some cities that qualify as affordable. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the cheapest places to live in Louisiana using data and science.
Agriculturebuckinghamshirelive.com

The perfect spots to 'pick your own' this summer

Nothing says summer like getting out in the sunshine and eating your bodyweight in strawberries – but many argue that seasonal fruits taste better when you’ve gathered them yourself. Why not put that theory to the test this weekend by heading out to Buckinghamshire’s best ‘pick your own’ farms. There...

Comments / 0

Community Policy