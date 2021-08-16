There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Louisiana Spots
Summer is the perfect time to be exploring this beautiful state of ours, although the extreme heat does make it tricky to be spending extended periods of time outdoors. These awesome destinations in Louisiana are ideal for summer fun, featuring everything from beautiful beaches to thrilling aqua parks.
1. Cypremort Point State ParkLocated on the Vermilion Bay, Cypremort Point State Park has a little bit of everything. For nature lovers, there’s no better spot than this secluded little park. Fishing is quite popular here, and you’ve got plenty of options: drop a line from the dock, take your boat out along the bay, or even head further out into deeper Gulf waters. The cabins are perfect for a weekend of pure relaxation, and the little stretch of sandy beach will make you feel like you’ve drifted away to a tropical paradise.
2. White Sands Lake Day BeachThis little hidden gem over in Franklinton will make you feel like a kid again. Featuring several inflatable slides, trampolines, and more, this is one aqua park the entire family will enjoy. Rent one of the pavilions for some shade and access to a grill, so you can bring some burgers and grill up some grub in between fun on the lake.
3. Louisiana State ArboretumLocated in Ville Platte, the Louisiana State Arboretum is a 600-acre natural oasis tucked snuggly within Chicot State Park. The trails will take you all around the beautiful landscape, underneath canopies of towering sycamores, maples, beeches, magnolias, and more. Fun fact: the Louisiana State Arboretum is the oldest state-supported arboretum in the country!
4. Insta-Gator Alligator RanchIf you’ve ever wanted to learn more about Louisiana’s most ancient resident, then a trip to Insta-Gator Alligator Ranch is just what you need. This working alligator farm will educate you on everything you need to know about these beautiful beasts, and you can even jump in the wading pool and hold one of the baby gators yourself!
5. Longleaf Vista Recreation AreaIt’s not very often we get the luxury of enjoying treetop views, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Longleaf Vista Recreation Area. There’s even a few nearby trails you can take to explore the area further.
6. Rip Van Winkle GardensBuild in 1870, the Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island is a true hidden gem for both history and nature lovers. Spend some time strolling the grounds, taking in all the sights and sounds of the beautiful gardens , and be sure to check out the lovely views of Lake Peigneur, too. Oh, and watch out for peacocks. While they’ll probably leave you alone if you do the same, since it’s not every day you run across a peacock, we thought we’d give you a fair warning just in case these beautiful birds startle you.
7. Lake Claiborne State ParkThis scenic state park is an ideal destination to spend a day or two. The 643-acre park features several nature trails to explore, a top-ranking 18-basket disc golf course, and a beautiful stretch of beach to sink your toes into in between swimming in the refreshingly cool waters of Lake Claiborne.
