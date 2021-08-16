Professor Jaffe Cited in Michigan Supreme Court Concurring Opinion

Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School (AJMLS) Professor Elizabeth Jaffe’s 2016 article on swatting was cited in the Concurring Opinion in the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision in People v. Pagano, 2021 WL 1570350. In this case, the Defendant was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child as a passenger and having an open container in a motor vehicle. The Defendant filed a motion to dismiss arguing the traffic stop was unlawful. The District Court granted the motion and the Circuit Court affirmed the decision. The State appealed and the Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the decision. The Defendant appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court and the Court reversed and remanded finding in favor of the Defendant. In the Concurring Opinion, Justice Zahra cited to Professor Jaffe’s 2016 article in footnote 2.