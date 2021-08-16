Cancel
John Cominsky in concussion protocol, Jalen Mayfield working at LG

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Monday morning following their underwhelming preseason debut over the weekend. Defensive lineman John Cominsky suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Cominsky will be out this week for the team’s joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and won’t suit up for Saturday’s preseason matchup.

Other news coming out of practice Monday is rookie Jalen Mayfield practicing at left guard. Many projected Mayfield as a guard when the Falcons drafted him, but he has played mostly at right tackle through camp thus far.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the former Michigan offensive lineman is battling Josh Andrews at left guard and has been running with the second-team offense.

The Falcons’ offensive line got abused by the Titans in their preseason opener, with left guard being among the biggest issues. Atlanta’s quarterbacks completed just seven of 21 pass attempts and the running backs didn’t fare much better.

Check back for highlights after Monday’s practice.

Gallery

10 takeaways from the Falcons' 23-3 loss to Titans

