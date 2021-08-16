Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech submit initial data to FDA supporting booster vaccine dose

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhghf_0bTB7fwb00

Officials with Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday announced that they’ve submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration showing that a booster dose of the vaccine developed by the companies “may help maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19.”

In a news release, officials with the companies recommended that a booster dose be given to people vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six to 12 months after they’ve gotten their second dose. As evidence, they pointed to preliminary data made public last month that showed that when tested against the delta variant, a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine produced neutralizing antibody titers that were as many as 11 times as strong in people as after a second vaccine dose.

“This initial data indicate that we may preserve and even exceed the high levels of protection against the wild-type virus and relevant variants using a third dose of our vaccine,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, said Monday. “A booster vaccine could help reduce infection and disease rates in people who have previously been vaccinated and better control the spread of virus variants during the coming season.”

Officials with Pfizer and BioNTech said the companies expect to submit results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a booster vaccine dose to the the FDA “shortly.”

“Vaccination is our most effective means of preventing COVID-19 infection – especially severe disease and hospitalization – and its profound impact on protecting lives is indisputable,” Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement.

>> Related: How do you know if you have the delta variant; what are the symptoms?

“Still, with the continuing threat of the Delta variant and possible emergence of other variants in the future, we must remain vigilant against this highly contagious virus. The data we’ve seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule.”

Last week, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised get an additional vaccine dose if they’ve received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines. Officials said recommendations for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were not immediately available due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The additional dose was recommended based on studies which showed that the initial immune response to the vaccine in immunocompromised people often fell below levels seen in their peers. Booster doses are recommended in cases where an initial immune response is deemed sufficient, but when it is likely to have waned over time, according to the CDC.

The FDA issued emergency use authorization in December 2020 for the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. Since then, 200.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to data from the CDC.

As of Sunday, the last date for which data was available, about 50% of all Americans, or 168.3 million people, have been fully vaccinated. Research has also shown that fully vaccinated people can spread the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus, which accounts for more than 80% of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide; however, officials have noted that vaccination protects well against severe and life-threatening symptoms of the viral infection.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed more than 36.6 million infections and reported more than 621,000 deaths across the U.S., according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 207.4 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in 4.3 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
38K+
Followers
65K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Do You Need a Booster After the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine?

One hospital is offering an mRNA vaccine dose to people who had a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital made the decision in conjunction with San Francisco’s Department of Public Health. Health officials are referring to this as a “supplemental dose” rather than...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna can be combined

More people in Norway are being offered a vaccine from the drug manufacturer Moderna for their second dose, even though they received a vaccine from BioNTech / Pfizer for their first dose. Combining vaccines provides similar protection and carries no greater risk of serious side effects than having both vaccines from the same manufacturer.
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
Medical & BiotechFortune

Israeli health ministry says Pfizer vaccine prevents severe sickness—but not infection

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine provided a strong shield against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel in recent weeks, even though it was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country’s health ministry.
HealthEntrepreneur

FDA Authorizes Third Dose of Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine for High-Risk People

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Food and Drug Administration US (FDA) authorized the emergency use of a third dose of the vaccine of Pfizer-BionTech and Modern conditions for people in high - risk health before the advance of the Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IndustryPosted by
The Oregonian

Moderna study, following Pfizer’s, says COVID-19 vaccine remains strong after 6 months, booster shot is powerful

Pfizer last week said its COVID-19 vaccine provides 91% protection overall four to six months after full vaccination. Its study also showed that efficacy dropped to about 84% against “any symptomatic cases.”. The company’s observer-blinded study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, put protection against severe disease at 97%. And now...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy