In Arizona, 84% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions and is preparing for its first-ever Tier 1 water shortage cuts. The state has functioned under Tier 0 for the last few years, making only slight decreases to the water supply, according to AZ Big Media in an Aug. 14 news story. "When Tier 1 cuts are put in place, Arizona will lose nearly 18% or 512,000 acre-feet of water it has been drawing from the Colorado River basin. That burden falls mostly on farmers and ranchers as most of the water sourced from the river goes to the state's agriculture industry."