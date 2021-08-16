Waterloo Bucks Defeat Duluth In Playoff Opener
Almost two decades have past since the Waterloo Bucks last celebrated a postseason victory. The drought ended Sunday afternoon. Left fielder Jackson Lyon blasted a two-run home run and drove in five while leading the Bucks to an 8-6 win over Duluth in Game One of the Great Plains East Championship Series at Riverfront Stadium. The victory, Waterloo's first since the 2002 Northwoods League title game, gave the Bucks a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.k923.fm
