Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Bucks Defeat Duluth In Playoff Opener

By Elwin Huffman
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 5 days ago

Almost two decades have past since the Waterloo Bucks last celebrated a postseason victory. The drought ended Sunday afternoon. Left fielder Jackson Lyon blasted a two-run home run and drove in five while leading the Bucks to an 8-6 win over Duluth in Game One of the Great Plains East Championship Series at Riverfront Stadium. The victory, Waterloo's first since the 2002 Northwoods League title game, gave the Bucks a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

k923.fm

Comments / 0

K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Sports
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Waterloo Bucks#Hbp#The Northwoods League#Button
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Iowa State and Iowa Have Lofty Rankings in Preseason Football Poll

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes will meet on the gridiron in 26 days. This year's matchup promises to be one of the most-anticipated in the storied rivalry... especially after today's release of the preseason AP college football poll. The excitement level of Iowa State Cyclone fans is sky-high...
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

You Can Learn to Row With The Waterloo Rowing Club

Established in 1980, well before my time, the Waterloo Rowing Club is still drawing people to the Cedar River after over four decades! Ever since the flood of 2008 where over 90% of their equipment was lost, this resilient club has defied all expectations and bounced back stronger than ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy