Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Officially Releasing Wonder Woman Skin This Week

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a leak that came about last week, developer Epic Games has today confirmed that the iconic DC superhero, Wonder Woman, will soon be coming to its mega-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. Wonder Woman stands as yet another DC character that has been brought into Fortnite in recent months, and like some other skins that have come to the game, players will have a chance to earn her in advance of her formal release.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#The Item Shop#Amazonian#Athena#The Justice League#The Wonder Woman Cup#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
Related
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get The Gamora Skin For Free

As a season with plenty of sci-fi leanings with Epic also having a good relationship with Marvel, it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re getting another Guardians of the Galaxy skin in the form of Gamora for Fortnite Season 7, which can also be yours for free. Just like the...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Will Fortnite bring back the Chun Li skin?

Fortnite announcing plans to bring Cammy and Guile from Street Fighter to the island was not a huge surprise, we had already seen Chun Li and Ryu added for a limited time back in March 2021. The return of the Street Fighter collaboration has sparked clear FOMO in the community...
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Superman Skin: Release Date, Superman Quests, And How To Unlock

Superman comes to Fortnite this week as the latest crossover between Fortnite and, well, everything. The Justice League hero is the Season 7 "midseason skin," though he arrives in-game in Week 10 of a projected 14-week season, bringing new Superman Quests and new cosmetics for all players to earn with the Battle Pass. Fortnite loves spotlighting licensed characters in its Battle Pass "secret" characters, and players love to debate these collaborations each month. Few are more world-famous than Superman himself and now he can be yours if you complete all Superman Quests. We have all the information you need on how and when to unlock Superman in Fortnite.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Every Marvel Skin So Far

The world of Fortnite Marvel skins is, like the game itself, ever-expanding. It's to be expected given that Fortnite and Marvel represent two of the biggest brands in video games and movies respectively. There have already been dozens of Marvel-themed in-game outfits, or "skins," as well as boss battles, easter eggs, and so much more.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

These Fortnite skin concepts are so good Epic Games are actually adding them

Epic Games are bringing two fan-made skins into Fortnite with the winners of the Concept Royale lending their creative talents for new cosmetics. The Fortnite library of skins includes everything from Epic’s original designs to iconic characters from multiple franchises like Marvel, DC, and more. But the collection will also include a couple more skins directly sourced from fans who submitted their concepts.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Artist Nicola Scott on Wonder Woman’s inclusion in Fortnite

It’s official: Wonder Woman heads to Fortnite later this week and joins the likes of Batman and Superman inside the popular battle royale experience. To celebrate, Stevivor sat down with Sydney-based artist Nicola Scott, who contributed the “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen that features in-game, to discuss her work and the character herself.
Video GamesDestructoid

Wonder Woman is coming to Fortnite, and I’m wondering why the hell she doesn’t have the invisible jet

This past week, Superman entered the Fortnite fray as part of the season pass, through a fun series of quests that only took an afternoon to complete. Now, Wonder Woman is helping shore up the Justice League roster, but unfortunately she’s arriving as a paid add-on. Oh, and without the invisible jet, which is the most obvious glider for her. What?! That was such an obvious tee up.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Get the Wonder Woman skin early with her own Cup event

LATEST - First look at Wonder Woman in-game. We have our first look a Wonder Woman in the item shop in Fortnite. She isn't available to purchase yet but the skin looks AMAZING and continues Fortnite's excellent track record with superhero skins. Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup Start Date & Time.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

When is Naruto skin coming to Fortnite? Release date & leaks

One of the biggest crossover rumors in Fortnite right now is that anime icon Naruto will be getting his own skin, and a number of leaks have hinted that it will be happening very soon!. During court proceedings between Epic Games and Apple, loads of potential high-profile collaborations with Fortnite...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: What’s New In Patch v17.40? RIP Coral Castle, New “Imposters” Mode, Wonder Woman & More

Find out what’s new on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7’s newest update!. Fortnite’s latest patch is now live in-game for players to experience—and it comes with a lot of exciting changes. Patch v17.40 is the fourth significant update of Chapter 2 - Season 7, which required a brief downtime as Epic finalized everything. Many are calling emerged mere hours later one of the best updates of the season.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All skins in Fortnite Imposters

Fortnite is introducing a new Imposters game mode that is inspired by the highly popular Among Us. In the game mode, Agents will be trying to complete tasks and defend The Bridge, while Imposters will be looking to sow dissent and destroy as much as they can. As always, the...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite: leaked a Will Smith skin; all we know

On Tuesday August 17, 2021 there was a very curious leak in Fortnite Battle Royale: nothing more and nothing less than Will Smith. In this news we tell you everything we know about him skin Will Smith/Mike Lowrey of Two Rebel Cops/Bad Boys, which would belong to the Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite: J Balvin will have a skin; All the details

Between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 August, many leaked skins of Fortnite: Will Smith, Morty, of Rick and morty, and the case at hand: the very J Balvin. In this news we tell you everything we know about him skin J Balvin, which would belong to the Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals New Rick and Morty Skin

We're well into Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, and the Epic Games battle royale has managed to weave an impressive array of characters into its fold. One key crossover in this season has been with Rick and Morty, as the Adult Swim animated series inspired a number of cosmetic items as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass. Players can already unlock a skin based on Rick Sanchez — but now, it looks like his other titular companion will be joining him. A new tweet from Fortnite leaker @HYPEXRick reveals that a Rick and Morty skin for Morty will be making its way to the game.
Video GamesNintendo Life

A Will Smith Bad Boys Skin Appears To Be Coming To Fortnite

There's really no stopping Fortnite - Epic's battle royale has become a collaboration juggernaut, crossing over with franchises most other games could only dream of and now it seems there might be another famous movie character on the way. Following on from a sus Among Us style update, there's now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy