Fortnite Officially Releasing Wonder Woman Skin This Week
Following a leak that came about last week, developer Epic Games has today confirmed that the iconic DC superhero, Wonder Woman, will soon be coming to its mega-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. Wonder Woman stands as yet another DC character that has been brought into Fortnite in recent months, and like some other skins that have come to the game, players will have a chance to earn her in advance of her formal release.comicbook.com
Comments / 0