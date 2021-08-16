Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022

In the fifth decade of an illustrious career, you might think John Hiatt had already done it all. An acclaimed Nashville recording artist in his own right, Hiatt’s songwriting credits include hits by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. His lyrics and melodies have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Yet this August finds him excited about some career-firsts that the younger John would never have dreamed of.