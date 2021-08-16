Cancel
Best laptop deals: Save $200 on M1 MacBook Air, $450 on HP 15 Laptop and more

By Matt Elliott
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are discounted by a substantial $200 at Best Buy with its student deals. Premium two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo have huge price breaks at Best Buy, too. At Amazon, the excellent MSI Prestige 14 is $200, and you can save a whopping $450 on a loaded HP 15 Laptop at Newegg.

