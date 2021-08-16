What To Put In A Salad

Use this list of things to put in a salad to choose a combination of vegetables, protein and healthy carbs and fats and make a salad you love!. You’ve heard over and over again to eat more salad, but where is this magical list of things to put in a salad? I’ve got it for you! I’ve already shared The Ultimate List of Salad Topping Ideas. In this post I’m going to break the toppings into categories to teach you how to make a healthy, balanced salad that actually tastes good! A good salad has a variety of different flavors and textures. I always aim to include vegetables, protein and healthy carbs and fat.