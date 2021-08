The San Diego Padres just finished what might have been the worst road trip in franchise history. In seven games against the bottom-feeding Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, the Padres went 1-6, were blown out twice, were felled by a walk-off home run and were no-hit by a pitcher in his first big league start. Given the roster and expectations San Diego had entering the season, that was as bad as it gets. The Friars are a team fully in freefall.