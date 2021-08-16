Cancel
Florida State

Cancer patient gets surgery in Iowa after operation canceled in Florida due to Covid

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 5 days ago

A Facebook post led to a Florida woman being flown to Sioux City for potentially lifesaving surgery that had been canceled due to the Covid surge in Florida. Jac E. Chace has colon cancer. Surgery to remove part of her colon had been scheduled at a hospital in Panama City, Florida, last Monday, but Grant Wittstruck, Chace’s son, says the hospital is now just dealing with Covid and trauma patients.

