After dropping numerous one-off collaborations and collections for Reebok, Cardi B is back with her second full apparel line, called Let Me Be...In My World. The range is inspired by her hometown of NYC and, unlike the golden sneakers and metallic and pastel trainers that came before it, it's offered in a monochrome color palette of dusty rose, cranberry, olive, and white. Cardi appropriately poses on a taxi cab in the campaign images, which she helped bring to life when she dreamed up the collection from sketches to samples.