Springfield, IL

Wanted: Snowbirds to join IDOT's snow-and-ice team

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD –The calendar still says August, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state through its annual “snowbird” program. The temporary snowplow drivers are hired by IDOT every year on a full-time and on-call basis to help keep roads cleared throughout the winter. “This is an excellent opportunity to earn some extra income while serving your Continue Reading

