Wanted: Snowbirds to join IDOT's snow-and-ice team

O'FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 50 from EB I-64 ramps to Schantz Road in O’Fallon will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by Continue Reading