POTUS

Bost Statement On Biden's Failed Withdrawal From Afghanistan

RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan: “Make no mistake about it, President Biden’s failed leadership caused the disaster we are witnessing in Afghanistan right now. His decision to leave without even a basic awareness of what would happen next has put lives at risk, emboldened terrorists, and weakened America’s standing on the global stage. And through it all, Biden Continue Reading

Alton, IL
