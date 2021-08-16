Bost Statement On Biden's Failed Withdrawal From Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan: "Make no mistake about it, President Biden's failed leadership caused the disaster we are witnessing in Afghanistan right now. His decision to leave without even a basic awareness of what would happen next has put lives at risk, emboldened terrorists, and weakened America's standing on the global stage. And through it all, Biden
