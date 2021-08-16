Douglas Co. COVID cases trending higher and higher

Since the delta variant began circulating in the area, COVID-19 cases have been going up. According to the Douglas County Health Department’s (DCHD) latest report, 303 new cases have been confirmed in the county since its report on Friday — which is more than seven times higher than they were about a month ago.

A look at the numbers:

Monday, July 12 - 41 cases

Monday, July 19 - 84 cases

Monday, July 26 - 137 cases

Monday, Aug. 2 - 199 cases

Monday, Aug. 9 - 248 cases

Monday, Aug. 16 - 303 cases

With the new cases, the community’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now at 75,515.

The department also reported the death of a fully-vaccinated man who was in 80s. There have been a total of 743 deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County.

At this time, two pediatric patients are still hospitalized with COVID-19.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 299 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 79% rate with 70 beds available. There were 130 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 41 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with one of them a potential pediatric case. Thirteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Vaccination clinics happening this week: Tuesday: Holy Name School, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd., 5-7 p.m. Wednesday: Progressive Protein, 5102 S. 26th St., 2-5 p.m. Thursday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 2-5 p.m. Friday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m



With cases going up, school back in session and with more public gatherings happening, the department said:

The weekend saw at least one major event staged in our area and more are coming. With the Memorial Park Concert and other events just a short time away, there are many more reasons to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It also is time to wear a mask whenever you are in public to help slow the spread of this disease and the Delta variant.



The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is aware that some confusion continues to exist on when to wear a mask. If you have a student who is starting back to class, regardless of their grade level, they should wear a mask. If you are an adult who is going to be in public indoor settings or outdoor groups of people you don’t live with, regardless of your vaccination status, please wear a mask.

