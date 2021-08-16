Cancel
College Sports

Texas A&M ranked No. 6 in preseason AP poll

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
Texas A&M is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason poll, the university's highest beginning position since 1995.

It marks the 15th time that the Aggies have landed in the Top 10 in the preseason poll. The ranking is also the highest of any Texas university.

The longest-running poll for college football, the preseason poll started in 1950. It currently consists of a 62-member panel comprised of sportswriters and broadcasters from across the nation.

Texas A&M is currently one of five SEC teams on this list.

To view the full ranking, visit here !

