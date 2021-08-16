Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 was able to land in and take off from Kabul on Monday despite chaos at the airport

By Thomas Pallini
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
  • A Turkish Airlines plane flew from Istanbul to Kabul on Monday amid chaos at the airport.
  • It landed in Kabul and departed again for Istanbul with more than 320 passengers, reports said.
  • Afghans have tried to flee Kabul by any means necessary, including climbing on departing planes.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

While military and civilian aircraft were scrambling to get out of Kabul, Afghanistan, one Turkish Airlines plane was trying to get in.

Turkish Airlines flew what is likely its last flight to Kabul on Monday amid an exodus of civilians following the Taliban's rapid advance through the capital . Despite the mounting tensions in Afghanistan , Flight 706 departed from Istanbul Airport in Turkey early on Monday for Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to Flightradar24 .

The airline had been operating the flight consistently through the summer and the weekend. Kabul is one of its more than 300 destinations, many of which are in the Middle East and South Asia.

After entering Afghanistan airspace from neighboring Turkmenistan, the aircraft, a Boeing 777, was in a holding pattern for just short of an hour before continuing on to Kabul for a 7:44 a.m. landing. But instead of using the commercial terminal in Kabul, the aircraft parked at a section of the airport primarily used by the military, Flightradar24 indicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpvSu_0bTB4kOR00
Turkish Airlines Flight 706 from Istanbul, Turkey, to Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday.

Flightradar24

The return flight to Istanbul, initially scheduled for 8:15 a.m., didn't depart until after 1 p.m. Flightradar24 showed the aircraft taxiing, returning to its parking spot, and ultimately heading back to the runway. It departed for Istanbul with 324 passengers, according to Turkish media .

The five-hour flight progressed with no issue as it crossed over Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia before entering Turkish airspace. It used Istanbul's commercial terminal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6agW_0bTB4kOR00
Turkish Airlines Flight 707 from Kabul to Istanbul.

Flightradar24

Photos and videos on Monday showed Afghans swarming the airport and climbing aboard planes in a desperate attempt to flee the country. US military aircraft were evacuating Americans and Afghan special visa applicants trying to come to the US .

Turkish Airlines' other destination in Afghanistan is Mazar-i-Sharif, which fell to the Taliban on Saturday night, The New York Times reported . The last recorded Turkish Airlines flight between Istanbul and Mazar-i-Sharif took place on June 30, according to FlightAware .

Flightradar24 showed that the airline's scheduled flights to Kabul on Tuesday and Wednesday had been canceled.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

219K+
Followers
14K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Istanbul#Boeing 777#Turkish Airlines Boeing#Afghans#Taliban#Flightradar24#Americans#Turkish Airlines#The New York Times#Flightaware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
PoliticsAOL Corp

Fleeing Afghanistan: Photos from a week of chaos and desperation at the Kabul airport

Scenes of chaos have emerged this week from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where thousands of people have been attempting to flee Afghanistan following the recent Taliban takeover and the collapse of the government. U.S. officials say they are racing to evacuate as many people from the country as possible before the end of the month, when American troops are scheduled to withdraw after two decades of occupation.
Afghanistannwaonline.com

Desperation fuels chaos at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON -- The United States struggled Thursday to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remain to be airlifted from the chaotic country. Taliban fighters...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Which commercial airlines served Kabul before the Taliban advance?

The uncertainty surrounding commercial airline operations at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport affects a number of international carriers. By 20 August, passenger airlines including Air Arabia, Emirates, Flydubai and Turkish Airlines had confirmed the suspension of scheduled operations to Kabul, following NOTAMs that the region’s airspace would be “uncontrolled” and the civilian side of the airport closed. While flight-tracking services suggest that commercial operations are still scheduled at the airport, there is no confirmation that any flights are taking place, even for local carriers on domestic routes.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Was Set To Be Afghanistan’s Top Foreign Airline

Turkish Airlines has served Afghanistan for a decade, with Kabul starting in 2011 and Mazar-i-Sharif two years later. Perhaps surprisingly, 2021 was to be the carrier’s best yet to the country, with over 250,000 available seats for the first time. As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, we look at how Turkish Airlines, which was to be the country’s largest foreign carrier, has developed there.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

AerCap Delivers Loong Air’s First Airbus A321neo

The world’s largest aircraft leasing company, AerCap, has just delivered the first of eight new Airbus A321neo aircraft to China’s Loong Air. The aircraft, registered B-323U, is the first of eight new A321neos that the European planemaker will deliver to Looing Air between now and the end of 2022. The...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Kabul International Airport Reopens On A Limited Basis

Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport has reopened on a limited basis, according to reports. The civilian side of the airport had been closed until further notice after it was breached by desperate Afghanis seeking to escape the country as the Taliban claimed control of the country’s capital this weekend. Shocking...
WorldNew York Post

Russia says Afghan president fled with 4 cars, chopper full of money

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four vehicles and a helicopter full of cash, the Russian embassy in Kabul said Monday. The embattled leader left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it...
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy