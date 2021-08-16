Fantasia 2021: SATOSHI KON: THE ILLUSIONIST Review
For those not ensconced in the variable world of anime, Satoshi Kon may not be the first individual who comes to mind as a notable auteur of the artform. The eccentric director’s tragically brief career directing feature films for Studio Madhouse, which liberally blended the boundaries between reality and fantasy in utterly enchanting ways, was cut short by a cancer diagnosis that ended his life at the young age of 46 back in 2010.filmpulse.net
Comments / 0