Fantasia 2021: SATOSHI KON: THE ILLUSIONIST Review

By Chris Luciantonio
filmpulse.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those not ensconced in the variable world of anime, Satoshi Kon may not be the first individual who comes to mind as a notable auteur of the artform. The eccentric director’s tragically brief career directing feature films for Studio Madhouse, which liberally blended the boundaries between reality and fantasy in utterly enchanting ways, was cut short by a cancer diagnosis that ended his life at the young age of 46 back in 2010.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Satoshi Kon
Person
Mamoru Oshii
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Illusionist#Creative Works#Look And Feel#Perfect Blue#Millennium Actress
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

[Fantasia ’21] ‘Pompo: The Cinephile’ review: Charming anime pays homage to film

Pompo: The Cinephile initially seems like it is going to be a series of anime tropes. That is because that is exactly what it is. There are exaggerated features and as one character puts it, “cute little asses fill the screen”. The main character even has big eyes and a schoolgirl outfit. It soon becomes obvious the film is not just a familiar plot; it is a love letter to the entire film industry.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Fantasia Film Festival: Love, Life and Goldfish (すくってごらん) Review

Based on the josei manga by Noriko Ootani, Love, Life and Goldfish lean heavily on the style of material it’s based on. From the expressive kanji letters overlaid on the screen to the anime-style Japanese pop (J-pop) music, Love, Life and Goldfish feel like an anime come to life. What makes Goldfish so intriguing to Western audiences is that the film is one of the rare musical films that come from Japan. Yet, what Westerners don’t realize is that Japanese cinema has seen a recent boom in musical films over the past 3 years alone. Films such as Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Dance With Me have shown a market for these types of films at the Japanese box office.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Fantasia 2021 – Hellbender (2021) Review

There’s darkness in discovering a parent is not always acting in the best interest of their child. It sparked the crisis that spun out Tony Soprano, and was the first colossal twist in Run. Sometimes, parents’ actions are unexplainable to the youth that trust them, and the disconnect can add fury to the coming-of-age tale. Hellbender, the story of a mother and daughter duo left in turmoil by maturity, adds depth to its scares by questioning a parent’s motives.
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Fantasia 2021: THE 12 DAY TALE OF THE MONSTER THAT DIED IN 8

Veteran director and special effects supervisor Shinji Higuchi (Shin Godzilla, Gamera: Guardian of the Universe) issued a viral challenge last year to his fellow kaiju enthusiasts struggling to maintain in our rapidly altered world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. #KaijuDefeatCovid was a hopeful project of online interconnectivity, wherein industry...
ComicsVulture

To Your Eternity Is a Must-See New Anime for Studio Ghibli Fans

Studio Ghibli is internationally beloved for its immersive, fantastical films, such as Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. But the perfectionism of its founders, including Hayao Miyazaki and the late Isao Takahata, means that fans of the trailblazing Japanese animation studio have often waited years between new releases. While viewers trust that Ghibli films will be more than worth the wait, that doesn’t make it any easier during these hiatuses to find something to watch that matches the studio’s stunning animation, complex themes, and ability to weave between the whimsical innocence of childhood and the grueling realities of existence. The new anime series To Your Eternity comes darn close.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: YAKUZA PRINCESS is a Journey of Identity with Samurai Style

Based on the graphic novel, Samurai Shirô, by Danilo Beyrouth, Yakuza Princess is like a bloody, violent, no holds barred episode of NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? as the film follows a young woman on her journey to discover family truths. A film about loss, with themes of identity and belonging, and in a stylish, thrilling, and mysterious neo-noir package with strong elements from the jidaigeki genre and samurai history, Vicente Amorim’s Yakuza Princess treads in the footsteps of a dark legacy.
ComicsComicBook

Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki Praises Earwig and the Witch in New Chat

Studio Ghibli made a comeback this year in the United States when its newest movie went live. Earwig and the Witch brought the anime studio into the modern age with its 3DCG design, and many praised Goro Miyazaki for the fun-loving story. Of course, plenty wondered how Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki felt about the project, and it turns out he is happier with the film than anyone expected.
Comicsthefilmstage.com

Locarno Review: Belle is a Dazzling Near-Future Tech Fantasia From Mamoru Hosoda

If a name can trigger nostalgia, don’t be surprised when the occasional sense of deja vu sets in while watching Belle, a dazzling near-future tech fantasia wrapped around a tale, yes, as old as time. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda and mostly set in a vast online world of sweeping musical numbers and weightless action sequences, it tells of Suzu, an awkward teenager (as if there were any other kind) who finds quick fame performing as the pop-singer Belle: her avatar on a hugely popular social media platform called U that looks like a sugary cocktail of Tik Tok and “The Oasis” from Spielberg’s Ready Player One.
Movies411mania.com

Fantasia 2021: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched Review

The rise in horror filmmaking over the past few years has brought with it a particular delight: a similar rise in movies about horror. Documentaries about the genre have been everywhere (okay, largely on Shudder), with the In Search of Darkness series, Scream, Queen! and Horror Noir joining standbys like Crystal Lake Memories and Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy. And I, for my part, can’t get enough of them. Horror has always been a disrespected genre, and films like these shine a light on the gems (and not-so-gems) that deserve to be discussed.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: RAGING FIRE Barely Smolders

Shan (Donnie Yen) is a stubborn and incorruptible officer in the Hong Kong police. Immune to bribes and cajoling from senior officials in the force Shan soon finds himself and his team shut out of the big cases. After a high profile drug bust turns deadly Shan discovers that a former police officer Ngo (Nicholas Tse) has brought together his old team of disgraced officers. They will stop at nothing to reign terror in the streets of Hong Kong for the injustice they had been dealt years before.
MoviesScreendaily

‘​Hotel Poseidon’: Fantasia Review

Welcome to Stef Lernous’ nightmarish debut, ’a repulsively compelling one-off’. Dir/scr: Stef Lernous. Belgium. 2021. 89 mins. Dave (Tom Vermeir) has hair that looks as though it was washed in congealed bacon fat and trousers so filthy that they creak when he puts them on. His home, a condemned hotel which closed long ago but still plays host to a stream of outcasts, looks like the aftermath of an environmental catastrophe. Over the course of a day (or perhaps longer — time is a sticky, shapeless thing in Dave’s world), he slips into an increasingly nightmarish hinterland. He witnesses outlandish and macabre scenes, finds himself imprisoned in a glass cube for the amusement of a trio of hard-eyed women, and has to deal with the death of the aunt whose pension bankrolled the hotel. Hallucinatory, hilarious and probably the most toe-curlingly unsavoury film ever made, the debut picture from Stef Lernous is a repulsively compelling one-off.

