BOSTON (CBS) — There weren’t any physical scuffles on the field when the Patriots and Eagles practiced against each other on Monday and Tuesday. But there was at least one notable trash talk battle that took place between Cam Newton and K’Von Wallace. Wallace, a second-year safety out of Clemson, apparently got tired of seeing Newton settle for short passes during the practice. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said that “a large number” of the throws from Patriots QBs were “of the checkdown variety, or on shallow crosses or sit downs versus zone.” Because of that, Wallace gave a shout to Newton, calling...