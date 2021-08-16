Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

AG Nessel Calls Out Consumers Energy, Insists They ‘Do Better’

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While thanking workers for their efforts to restore power after violent storms, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asks Consumers to issue credit, plan better. Many people spent days without power after strong thunderstorms and even a tornado ripped across the state in early August. Consumers Energy crews went to work almost immediately to restore power to over 250,000 homes and businesses knocked offline. A week later, the work is not entirely finished. As of 8:30 AM Monday morning, more than 67,000 customers remained without power in Michigan.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
829
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Weather And Climate#Climate Change#Ag#Dte#Mpsc#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryjtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Calls on Utilities for Action Following Last Week’s Storms; Consumers Energy Responds

(August 20, 2021 2:41 PM) Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, and Indiana Michigan Power to provide financial compensation through credits to those who experienced extended power outages in last week’s round of storms. The Governor also called on the utilities to commit resources to improve reliability through tree trimming and grid hardening.
Politicsmichigan.gov

AG Nessel Joins Local Kalamazoo Expungement Efforts

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined organizers - including the City of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Defender, Legal Aid of Western Michigan, Michigan Works! Southwest, Kalamazoo Prosecutor Jeff Getting, local courts and others - to provide residents with resources to expunge their criminal records. The event was held at...
Michigan Statemichigan.gov

AG Nessel Reaches Agreement with Michigan Business Over Alleged False COVID-19 Prevention Claims

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance (AVC) with a West Michigan-based business after the owner, on a television show, allegedly made misleading claims about a product's ability to prevent COVID-19. In May, the Department sent a notice of intended action (NIA) to Stephanie Davison, who is the principal of Skin Envy, LLC.
Public Safetylegalnews.com

Nessel reissues ransomware consumer alert as federal website focuses on threat, awareness

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert in response to a new, organized effort to combat ransomware. Recently, the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other federal agencies teamed up to launch a new website with comprehensive resources on preventing and responding to ransomware to help public and private organizations defend themselves against the increasing threat of hackers.
Lansing, MIHerald-Palladium

Michigan AG Nessel wants higher credits for storm victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging two of Michigan's largest utility companies to increase the credits offered to customers who have suffered losses because of outages after nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. The storms, from late Tuesday...
Energy Industrywcmu.org

Consumers Energy users are still without power In Jackson

More than six thousand Consumers Energy customers in Jackson County are starting a new week without power after storms last week caused outages for tens of thousands of people. Severe weather hit Jackson County hard last Wednesday and into Thursday. About 350,000 residents across the state lost power because of...
Energy Industrythesuntimesnews.com

AG Nessel Calls on Utilities to Automatically Credit Customers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers who continue to deal with power outages after severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last week after...
Energy Industrymichigan.gov

AG Nessel Calls on Consumers Energy, DTE Energy to Voluntarily Adopt Automatic Outage Credits, Other Customer Programs in Response to Latest Outages

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers who continue to deal with power outages after severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last...
Michigan StateFox17

Consumers Energy: 80% of power restored in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy says they have restored power for more than 80 percent of state homes and businesses that lost power due to thunderstorms this week. We’re told the company’s efforts will continue through the night with near-complete restoration expected by the end of Sunday. “We are proud...
Jackson County, MIjtv.tv

Consumers Energy: Favorable Weather Helping Restoration

A Consumers Energy lineman works on power restoration this afternoon. Consumers Energy photo. (August 13, 2021 6:09 PM) Consumers Energy said today is progressing steadily toward its goal to complete power restoration tonight for nearly 300,000 customers impacted by this week’s severe storms. “The improved weather today helped our crews...
Jonesville, MIWILX-TV

Consumers Energy: “Storm was among 10 worst”

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The third wave of the storm came through at about 6 a.m. Thursday in Jonesville. It was among the last towns in Michigan to get truly battered by the wind and rain that caused damage throughout the mid west. That was why Garrick Rochow, President and...
Jackson County, MIjtv.tv

Consumers Energy: Around the Clock Work Continues

Consumers crews working on restoration in a Jackson neighborhood Friday evening. Consumers Energy photo. (August 14, 2021 11:40 AM) Consumers Energy and mutual assistance crews from seven states continued working throughout the night and are making progress toward their goal to complete power restoration for most homes and businesses by late tonight. Almost all restoration work is expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy