WATCH | “Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world”, Taliban tells CNN

Masih Alinejad is an Iranian journalist, author and women’s rights campaigner. She hosts “Tablet,” a talk show on Voice of America’s Persian service. On Tuesday, the Taliban held a news conference in Kabul. Its spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, bent over backward to reassure the international community of the group’s benign intentions. He promised an inclusive government, hinted at elections and declared that today’s Taliban has changed considerably since it lost its grip on power 20 years ago. He insisted that the new Taliban government will protect freedom of speech, human rights and women’s rights — within the constraints of Islamic law, he repeatedly added. “We assure that there will be no violence against women,” he claimed. “No prejudice against women will be allowed, but the Islamic values are our framework.” Many observers were struck by the vagueness of the language.