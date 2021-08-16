Cancel
WATCH | “Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world”, Taliban tells CNN

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Taliban commander has said he believes Sharia law will eventually be implemented all over the world, insisting jihadis will not stop fighting until “the last day”. CNN’s Ward, along with award-winning Afghan filmmaker, Najibullah Quraishi was granted access to the Taliban militants keen to boast from a former US military base in the Ghanzi province of Afghanistan, now controlled by the Islamists along with the majority of the war-torn country.

