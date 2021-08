BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and five others injured in separate shootings Saturday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the left armpit in the 2100 block of Preston Street just after 4 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. The first nonfatal shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Bel Air Road. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. Then around 1:30 a.m., there was a shooting reported in northwest Baltimore in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers didn’t find any victims but a...