It’s not every season the Steelers takes a punter in the draft. Rarer yet, does the rookie punter take center stage in the first pre-season game. Sure, a few fans wanted to see how the new punter Pressley Harvin III would perform. Why not, considering the Steelers had drama in the position the previous season. They went through two punters in 2020, first signing Dustin Colquitt to replace punter Jordan Berry. Then after five games cutting Colquitt and bring back Berry for the remainder of the season.