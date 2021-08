CINCINNATI — When the Pirates traded right-handed reliever Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees for a pair of infield prospects, the return was … well, a little surprising. Nothing against Holmes, who experienced success whenever he was able to harness his power sinker and consistently throw strikes, but he also had a 9.20 ERA and nearly as many walks (16) as strikeouts (19) over his final 18 appearances, plus an ERA of 5.57 over parts of four seasons.