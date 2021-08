Dallesport is a sweet little town in Washington with great views of the Columbia River. With it being so small, many people don’t know that there is a airport there, the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport. This airport started out as a grass strip that was built to help the U.S. Airmail Service and later served as a World War II training facility. October 1, 1946, is the date of which it was made a public airport, and since then it has changed hands of management a few times and will now be ran by the newest manager, Jeff Renard.