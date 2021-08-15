Hot Jackson Hole housing market putting renters in a bind

By EVAN ROBINSON-JOHNSON

Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A hot housing market is putting the squeeze on Jackson Hole renters more than ever. High prices are encouraging landlords to sell properties — and give tenants the boot. That leaves renters scrambling to find housing at ever-higher rents. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports teachers, resort employees and lifelong residents all report struggling to find housing after being evicted this summer. Tricia Kalish with Teton County Access to Justice says landlords usually are careful about how they evict tenants. Even so, Kalish says the group’s caseload of tenant-landlord disputes has quadrupled, something she attributes to the housing market and easing of the pandemic.

