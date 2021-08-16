Man survives I-10 crash to be killed when struck by third vehicle

NOPD Correction: The story was initially reported as a 'hit-and-run' incident but police said the people in the vehicle that struck and killed the man, were themselves taken to the hospital by EMS from the scene.

A man died after he was struck by a car on I-10 early Sunday morning after getting out of his vehicle, which had been involved in a separate crash just moments before, police said.

The people in the car that struck the victim, were themselves taken to the hospital by EMS. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Seventh District responded to the scene at 1:37 a.m. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in an ambulance in an attempt to save his life, but at 3:42 a.m., he died, according to police.

Police did not identify the victim.

Officers initially reported the incident as a hit and run as they believed that none of the people in the third vehicle had stayed on the scene.

Further investigation showed that the occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital but their names were not given to the police at that time, leaving officers to think that they had fled the scene.

A relative of one of the people in the vehicle that struck the man saw TV coverage of the event and informed police that the people were in the hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has since talked to the NOPD and is cooperating in the investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504.658.6205 or call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.

