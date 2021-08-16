Former Massachusetts youth hockey coach pleads guilty to child rape, sexual assaults
SALEM, Mass. — A former Massachusetts youth hockey coach is facing 13 to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to 16 child sexual assault charges. Christopher Prew, 34, of Marblehead, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated rape of a child with an age difference greater than 10 years; 14 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14; and one count of attempted indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.www.wcvb.com
