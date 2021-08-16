Cancel
EJ Manuel approves of Josh Allen's deal, calls Bills a Super Bowl contender

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
Once a guy that didn’t understand why he was being benched by Doug Marrone, EJ Manuel evidently does not hold a grudge toward the current-day Buffalo Bills.

Manuel, the former first-round pick of the Bills in 2013 that didn’t pan out, recently gave a shoutout to Josh Allen. Following Allen’s extension with the Bills, which he signed last week, Manuel said he’s happy for the QB.

Going even further, Manuel went on to call the Bills a team that could even bring home the Super Bowl as early as this season.

Via CNY Central, here’s what Manuel, who clearly doesn’t hold any grudges, said:

Manuel himself retired from football in May 2019. He bounced around in a few backup roles before hanging ’em up.

Now he’s onto broadcasting and works with the ACC Network. That’s why the background behind Manuel is the University of Syracuse. Manuel was doing a preseason media tour of sorts.

