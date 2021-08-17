Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wild sign forward Kevin Fiala to 1-year contract

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mGmy_0bTB0ECT00

One down, one to go.

The Minnesota Wild has reached a short-term deal with skilled forward Kevin Fiala, ensuring that one of the hockey club's top offensive weapons will be in St. Paul for the 2021-22 season.

Now the Wild can turn its full attention to Kirill Kaprizov.

Fiala agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million dollar contract, not the long-term agreement he and his agent had hoped for but one that will keep his future options open.

The 25-year-old Fiala notched 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 50 games last season. He added a goal and an assist during the Wild's playoff series with Las Vegas. During the 2020-21 campaign he led the club with five game-winning goals, shots on goal (162) and power play points (14).

Fiala arrived in Minnesota in February of 2019, in a deal that sent forward Mikhail Granlund to Nashville.

Locking Fiala down for at least one more season allows the Wild to turn its full attention to striking a deal with Russian superstar Kirill Kaprizov, who took the NHL by storm last season in winning the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

The Athletic's Michael Russo has reported that the Wild is looking to hammer out a seven or eight year deal that would keep Kaprizov in Minnesota long-term. Kaprizov's representatives are said to favor a shorter deal, say three or four years, that would allow him to cash in sooner as an unrestricted free agent.

Adding drama to the negotiations is a report from The Daily Faceoff saying Kaprizov has a tentative agreement in place with his former team CSKA Moscow on a one-year deal worth at least $10 million starting Sept. 1, should a new contract not materialize with the Wild.

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#Russian#Athletic#The Daily Faceoff#Cska Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Wild, Fiala continuing contract negotiations despite pending arbitration

The Minnesota Wild are trying to perform a balancing act. Between the lofty threat of a return to the KHL on Sept. 1 coming from Kirill Kaprizov’s side and the pending club-elected arbitration date coming in less than a week for Kevin Fiala, the team’s two heaviest loads this offseason are now going to come down to the wire within the next dozen or so days.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kevin Fiala, Wild trying to reach deal before Aug. 17 arbitration date

The Wild have made some progress in discussions with RFA winger Kevin Fiala, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic (subscription link). While the 25-year-old didn’t file for arbitration, Minnesota opted to elect to take him to a hearing earlier this month, a move that teams don’t often make as it gives Fiala the right to elect an award that would walk him to unrestricted free agency if he wanted. However, it ensures that he’ll be signed long before training camp. Fiala is coming off a 20-goal, 40-point season that has him well-positioned to earn a sizable raise on the $3 million average annual value he had on his bridge deal. Submissions to the arbitrator will be required on Sunday with the hearing scheduled for Aug. 17, so they’ll need to work quickly to get something done.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Avoids arbitration

Fiala and the Wild agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.1 million deal Monday. The two sides were separated by nearly $2 million in their arbitration fillings and split the difference with his $5.1 million cap hit. Despite the last two seasons both being shortened due to COVID-19, Fiala was able to reach the 20-goal mark in both campaigns, so there is no reason to think he can't do it again.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Wild and Fiala Agree on 1-Yr Deal

The Wild avoided tomorrow's arbitration hearing with Kevin Fiala by agreeing on a one year contract worth a reported $5.1M. Fiala was seeking $6.25M and a long term deal while the Wild were offering in $4M range. Not sure this is how Bill Guerin had hoped the Fiala contract situation would have played out, but with the ever complex Kirill Kaprizov contract taking center stage this off-season it was a best case scenario to ensure that thw Wild's leading scorer over the past two seasons is in camp under contract on time.
NHLmarkerzone.com

CONSIDERABLE GAP BETWEEN WHAT KEVIN FIALA WANTS AND WHAT THE WILD ARE OFFERING

With his arbitration hearing set to take place in two days, there is a considerable gap between what the Minnesota Wild are offering Kevin Fiala and what the 25-year-old forward wants. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Wild have offered $4 million per season, while Fiala is asking for $6.25 million.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Kevin Fiala, Minnesota Wild Exchange Arbitration Figures

The next arbitration hearing is scheduled for Tuesday between the Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent Kevin Fiala. The two sides have now submitted figures, though they can continue to negotiate a contract up until the moment the hearing starts. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Fiala has filed for $6.25MM while the Wild have submitted for $4MM. Michael Russo of The Athletic notes that Fiala actually filed for a one-year term, meaning he will still be a restricted free agent next season.
NHLYardbarker

Wild and Fiala Submit Arbitration Numbers, Millions Apart

The Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent forward Kevin Fiala will eventually get a deal done. It could just take an arbitration hearing — one of the least amicable processes in professional sports — to get there. Both Fiala and the Wild organization have submitted their arbitration numbers and there’s quite a difference between the club’s value of the player and the player’s value of himself.
NHLchatsports.com

More details given for Kevin Fiala arbitration

The Minnesota Wild are painstakingly making their way through their busy summer and aside from the negotiations for a new contract for Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala’s new deal is the most important thing that they can do this offseason. After some talks, the Wild did a rarity and opted for...
NHLINFORUM

Kevin Fiala’s one-year deal works for both sides

MINNEAPOLIS — The Wild didn’t get Kevin Fiala signed to the long-term deal they wanted. That’s OK, general manager Bill Guerin said. It works two ways. Guerin signed Fiala to a one-year, $5.1 million contract on Monday, Aug. 16, assuring the Wild will have a key piece of the team’s future on the ice for the 2021-22 season, and in training camp next month. That gives Fiala a year to prove he’s worth the deal he wanted, never a bad thing for a team that feels close to a postseason breakthrough.
NHLkduz.com

Wild resign Fiala

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract. Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild. He led the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. Fiala has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline. He has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Wild "Won" the Kevin Fiala Negotiations, But at What Cost?

Two years ago, the Minnesota Wild and Kevin Fiala had a protracted contract negotiation lasting into September. The result was a 2-year, $6 million bridge contract that functioned as a “prove-it” deal. Fiala flashed skill after arriving in a trade with the Nashville Predators, but seven points in 19 games didn’t make up for his deficiencies.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild Re-signed Fiala, Working on Kaprizov and Shaw

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t concerned about how contract negotiations with restricted free agent forward Kirill Kaprizov are going. “I think things are going well enough. We still have lots of time, there’s no rush or panic. I’m in constant communication with Kirill’s agent. We continue to move forward.”
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Zuccarello believes Kaprizov deal gets done

The only significant thing the Minnesota Wild have to do before playing hockey games, is sign star Kirill Kaprizov to a new contract. As mind-numbingly boring a negotiation can be, there’s always the outside opinions from teammates, opposing players, or whatever other angle you can find about this financial disagreement.
NHLmarkerzone.com

WHAT DIRECTION ARE THE ANAHEIM DUCKS GOING IN?

It's safe to say the past three seasons have been rough for the Anaheim Ducks organization. They've missed the playoffs in three straight years, after making it for six consecutive years prior to the 2018-19 season. The fans are getting tired of the team's mediocrity, and are wanting things to...
NHLchatsports.com

Caps Sign RFA Ilya Samsonov to 1 Year, $2 Million Contract

After re-signing Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals had one major piece of business left: sign restricted free agent Ilya Samsonov. They finished that outstanding task on Monday, announcing that Samsonov has agreed to a 1-year, $2 million extension. NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy