Working with the new kid on the desk

I am in trouble. Yes I am. And it’s not the first time. I have been in trouble before, so I need to take a deep breath. I just bought a new computer. The “old gal” that lived on the floor under my desk was past her prime; manifesting some hiccups, maybe entering her last gasps. She was almost 11. That’s old for a dog and for a computer! A big box standing about 16 inches high, she was about 16-18 inches deep. She took up a lot of floor space, but that was OK since she had been faithful for a long time. In her day, she was a streamlined model. But she was showing her age.