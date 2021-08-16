Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: A $60 ‘garbage putter’ won the U.S. Amateur

Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. The yellow line on the flange of James Piot’s Ping i-Series Piper H putter has faded with age. It’s a custom alignment aid that was added to the putter years ago by the U.S. Amateur champion after his dad cast the putter aside following a brief run that failed to produce enough magic on the greens. (We’ve all been there.)

golf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Equipment#Golf Ball#Golf Course#U S#Piper H#The U S Amateur#Oakmont Piot#Augusta National#Frenchman#European#Titleist#913d3#The European Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Is THIS a hole-in-one or not? Here's the OFFICIAL golf rule!

We've seen plenty of these scenarios on the course over the years, especially during the pandemic the past 18 months as a result of the change of cups and flagsticks. While pins can now be pulled from the cup due to restrictions lifting on golf courses around the world, Golf Rules Questions on Instagram received an interesting video of a player who wanted to know whether his ball was classed as a hole-in-one or not.
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
Los Angeles, CAenstarz.com

Tiger Woods Shows IMPRESSIVE Progress Months After Car Crash Accident

Tiger Woods has shown impressive progress months after undergoing major surgery for his right leg. In the weeks after the horrendous car crash happened, Woods spoke nothing but stories about pain and slow recovery. But five months after continuous treatment, the World's No. 1 looks like he will be back to the course sooner than later.
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
GolfGolf.com

Bryson DeChambeau explains vaccine status, weight loss after Covid-19

Speaking publicly for the first time since a Covid-19 diagnosis kept him from the Olympic Games, Bryson DeChambeau addressed his symptoms, vaccine status and how he’s feeling entering this week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational. DeChambeau spoke to a small group of reporters that included Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner and ESPN’s...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy