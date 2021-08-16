Wall-to-Wall Equipment: A $60 ‘garbage putter’ won the U.S. Amateur
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. The yellow line on the flange of James Piot’s Ping i-Series Piper H putter has faded with age. It’s a custom alignment aid that was added to the putter years ago by the U.S. Amateur champion after his dad cast the putter aside following a brief run that failed to produce enough magic on the greens. (We’ve all been there.)golf.com
Comments / 0