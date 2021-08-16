Cancel
Business

Roblox acquires Discord competitor Guilded

By Lucas Matney
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe service competes with gaming chat giant Discord, with the team’s founders telling TechCrunch in the past that as Discord’s ambitions had grown beyond the gaming world, its core product was meeting fewer competitive gaming needs. Like Discord, users can have text and voice conversations on the Guilded platform, but Guilded also allowed users to organize communities around events and calendars, with plenty of specific functionality designed around ensuring that tournaments happened seamlessly.

