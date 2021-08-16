Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Selma Blair on MS Remission and Inviting Documentary Cameras to Film Her Treatments

By Danielle Turchiano
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Actor Selma Blair has put the most intimate parts of her life and multiple sclerosis diagnosis on display with her new documentary “ Introducing Selma Blair ,” directed by Rachel Fleit. But while Blair doesn’t pull any punches, she also doesn’t pretend that what she has gone through with her diagnosis will mirror everyone else’s experience. So, rather than create a scientific roadmap of treatment options, she simply wanted to tell her story.

“Sometimes we see the real extremes with disease or illness where some people are really incapacitated and some people are more benign. I wanted examples. I wanted to feel like I wasn’t going crazy,” Blair said during a Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for her new project, streaming on Discovery Plus on Oct. 21. “I just thought I was going bat-shit crazy.”

Feeling that way, which included being “overwhelmed” at many times, especially as she embarked upon hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), Blair agreed to the documentary because she “just wanted to lead by example, saying, ‘This is where I am.’ If I slow down and have patience with myself, I find, this too shall pass.”

The documentary follows Blair as she undergoes HSCT and as the world shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Fleit put it, “We had about 15 minutes left of the film” when COVID started ravaging the globe. “I got to about 75 minutes and I was like, ‘How do I land this plane?'”

The answer was for her and Blair to stay in touch over video software since they could no longer get together in person. What became increasingly clear was that Blair was an “early adopter” of what the world was going through with mask-wearing and quarantining.

“You’ve had this experience already that everyone else has,” Fleit said to Blair. “You’ve been alone in your room for a year. We joked a lot about the film feeling like that narrative piece in a room, in a bed. Selma was constantly in a room in a bed in this period of her life, and we all have that experience during a lockdown; we all had to take stock of who we are.”

Blair also lost her mother during this time and, aside from her son, her mother was her person, but she couldn’t go to her because of COVID. “My mother would have plotzed if she were alive to see me on film like this,” Blair said of the times she was in the hospital with medical setbacks, without hair and makeup.

(For the record, Fleit said that if Blair had “told me to cut the camera, I would have, but she didn’t.” So the documentary stays present and therefore cannot be denied that it’s “real life.”)

Now, thankfully, Blair is in remission. She shared that it took about a year after HSCT for the inflammation to go down, and she has had no new lesions forming. There are still “glitches” from time to time, she noted, as well as the need for continued treatments.

“I never really liked life. I do now,” she said. “I was so scared in life, so to suddenly start to find an identity and a safety in me and figure out boundaries and time management and energy, I’m having the time of my life.”

Learning to live with her new normal, which she shared does include cognitive changes and a “need to slow down.”

“There are a lot of times I do wish I could get out of California and just go back home to Michigan and recover more quietly,” Blair admitted. But at the same time, she is also cognizant of how important her platform is in raising awareness. “This condition — or any condition of chronic illness or disability — is my story, and if that helps normalize, to open the door for other people to be comfortable telling their stories, that can also be enlightening and informative and helps to build new ways of love and support.”

“People get really upset about with a chronic illness or going through something that looks different; everyone wants to break it down, and a lot of people don’t feel safe,” she continued. “And we’re really getting off these shoulders what they’re going through and it creates a real rigidity and fear and a lot of people, and to hear that even just me showing up with a cane or willing to talk about something that might be embarrassing or oversharing to people, it was a key for a lot of people in finding comfort in themselves that I’ve heard of. And that means everything to me.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Documentary#Television Critics Assn#Hsct#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Mike Richards Out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Amid Cascade of Scandals

Mike Richards is out as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebrek as the face of the beloved quiz show. Richards, who is also executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” saw his hold on the job undone with astonishing speed after unflattering and downright ugly details surfaced about his past conduct and statements he made on an eight-year-old podcast series. He will remain the show’s executive producer.
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
CelebritiesVariety

Why ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Filmmakers Believe the Pop Icon’s Story Needed to Be Told By Women

The years 2020 and 2021 have delivered several nonfiction projects about fraught social issues and cultural figures that people had already been discussing for decades, from pop stars lampooned by the media to abuse allegations throughout Hollywood, and many more. At Variety‘s Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees (Documentary/Non Fiction Series), Emmy-nominated filmmakers divulged their methods of presenting such talked-about topics in new ways.
MoviesVariety

Nicole Kidman Went Full Method Acting for Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

When shooting the Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Nicole Kidman and her character, healing guru Masha, were inseparable. In fact, the scene where the rest of the characters first lay eyes on Masha as she enters the chakra room is the same moment most of the actors first met Kidman in real life. And she was in character right from the start.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Emmy-winning American actor Christina Applegate recently revealed on social media that earlier this year she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actor took to her Twitter handle candidly and shared the news of her diagnosis while simultaneously letting fans know that she is very...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress is grateful for the people who have taken 'great care' of her during her medical treatment following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. AceShowbiz - Actress Selma Blair has been given a boost in her fight with multiple sclerosis, telling fans and followers she's in remission following a stem cell transplant.
CelebritiesPosted by
SELF

Selma Blair Shares That She’s Now ‘in Remission’ 3 Years After MS Diagnosis

Three years after actor Selma Blair received her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, her treatment is working well and her prognosis is positive. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," Blair said at a TCA panel in support of the upcoming Introducing Selma Blair documentary, per People. "It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Selma Blair is 'in remission' from her multiple sclerosis: 'My prognosis is great'

Selma Blair is sharing happy news — after years in a painful multiple sclerosis flare, she's now in remission. The actress, 49, was diagnosed with the chronic immune disease in Aug. 2018. After a year of dealing with intense pain and physical struggles from MS, including having difficulty speaking and losing the ability to fully use her left leg, Blair opted for a stem cell transplant and an "aggressive" course of chemotherapy to restart her immune system.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Selma Blair Gives Update On Health, Reveals She's 'In Remission' From MS

Selma Blair is giving an update on her battle with multiple sclerosis. During a virtual appearance at Discovery+'s TCA presentation on Monday, the actress discussed her upcoming documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair" and her ongoing fight against MS. Blair -- who was diagnosed with the chronic disease in August 2018 -- revealed that she's "in remission" after she had a stem cell transplant and underwent chemotherapy.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis. “Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.
Moviesthefocus.news

How to watch the Selma Blair documentary: Streaming options and release date confirmed

The first trailer has just been released for Selma Blair’s heartbreaking and honest documentary about adapting to life with multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed with the condition in 2018 as fans across the world shared their messages of support for the Hellboy actor. We take a look at the new trailer, and let you know where you can watch, and stream, this touching documentary.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Selma Blair says she's 'in remission' from MS, plus more news

More than a year after Selma Blair underwent a stem cell transplant and "aggressive" chemotherapy treatments, the 49-year-old's multiple sclerosis is in remission. The actress revealed the exciting news during a discovery+ TCA panel discussion this week where she was promoting her new documentary, "Introducing Selma Blair," People reported on Aug. 16. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down," she said. Selma was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has spent a good deal of time since then sharing her daily struggles with severe pain, speech and mobility problems and other issues related to the chronic immune-mediated disorder. At her talk, she explained that she was "reluctant" to discuss the remission because she "felt this needed to be more healed and more fixed" after she endured such a long flare. "I was so burnt out," she admitted. "If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it's absolutely for my son." Selma also said her MS battle has changed her perspective and her approach to things like "boundaries, time management and energy," adding, "I'm having the time of my life." She's also excited to share her story with others who might "find comfort in themselves" as a result. "Introducing Selma Blair" is in theaters on Oct. 15 and on discovery+ beginning on Oct. 21.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Selma Blair

"She talks a lot about how she was a supporting actress, but she's a star. It took this illness, honestly, for the world to have an opportunity to see it," says filmmaker Rachel Fleit. Movie News. Mar 17, 2021 11:00 am. By. ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’: Film Review | SXSW 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Selma Blair Reveals She “Was Told to Make Plans for Dying” in Trailer for ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’

After announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair is giving viewers a more intimate and emotional look at her diagnosis and treatment in the first trailer for Introducing, Selma Blair. Directed by Rachel Fleit, a filmmaker with her own autoimmune disorder, the film documents the highs and lows of the actress’ shifting treatment and care, including her stem cell transplant and an unexpectedly scary complication. The trailer opens with Blair’s signature sense of humor, admitting that she feels like she’s on a reality show. “I’m so sorry I can’t talk right now,” she says into a toy phone. “We’re shooting...
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Doc About Surviving MS

"I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying." Discovery+ has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Introducing, Selma Blair, about the actress. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and debuts both in theaters and streaming in October this fall. The film is a deeply intimate and raw portrait of Selma Blair after she is diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and tries to slow the progression of her disease. When she first started making the film, she thought it was going to be some of her final footage, but she is just as strong as ever three years after the diagnosis. The filmmaker Rachel Fleit explains: "The thing that I learned from her, you know we have to embrace ourselves, 'This is who I am today.' We've got one life in this body and whether or not you have an autoimmune disorder or disease, we must embrace ourselves or we're going to squander a lot of time." Many of the reviews say this is one of the most intimate and moving films they have ever seen. Take a look below.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Selma Blair Was Told To ‘Make Plans For Dying’ Because Of MS

Discovery+ dropped the trailer for Introducing, Selma Blair on Thursday and in it, the actress admitted that she thought the film might be her last. Blair said in the clip, “I was told to make plans for dying, Not because I have MS but because I’m fighting MS.”. She tells...

Comments / 0

Community Policy