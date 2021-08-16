Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego Padres signing former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esZsT_0bTAzAbO00

The San Diego Padres are signing starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, closing in on a one-year deal with the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner days after being released by the Chicago Cubs .

Arrieta, who spent six years in Chicago, is expected to join the Padres in the coming days. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the two sides would finalize a contract.

Chicago placed Arrieta on release waivers following a disastrous start on Aug. 11. In his final appearance, Arrieta allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs in just four innings. It marked the fifth consecutive start that the veteran righty didn’t reach the fifth inning.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings

  • San Diego Padres rotation stats: 4.30 ERA, 9.80 K/9, 1.16 HR/9 across 564.2 innings

After acquiring Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove this offseason, San Diego’s rotation was its greatest strength early in the season. But injuries and inconsistency have sent the Padres tumbling down the standings.

In the second half of the season, San Diego’s rotation ERA is 5.56 with a 3.19 BB/9 and opponents have a .270 batting average against the Padres’ starters during that stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bTAzAbO00
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Desperately needing rotation depth, San Diego is hoping it gets a better version of Arrieta than the Cubs experienced.

In Arrieta’s first five starts, the 2016 All-Star posted a 2.57 ERA and held opponents to a .210 batting average. But in his final 14 starts with the Cubs, opponents hit .344 off him with 16 home runs.

With Darvish on the injured list, Arrieta should immediately find a spot in the rotation.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Honus Wagner
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Ken Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Chicago Cubs#Athletic#All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Here’s what the Cubs could do with Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is having the worst year of his career. It’s strange, actually — after a rising OPS and OPS+ for four straight years from 2017-20, Heyward’s performance has really gone in the tank. He’s currently hitting .198./271/.322, all career lows, and though he’s still relatively young (turns 32 next week), he seems to have lost a step defensively and his arm doesn’t appear to be what it used to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kris Bryant cries after learning the Chicago Cubs traded him

We just watched the core of one of the greatest stretches in Chicago Cubs history get decimated in less than 24 hours. Faces of the franchise – guys who, five years ago, we assumed would spend their entire careers on the North Side: gone. Clearly, Kris Bryant – who was...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Mets’ bonkers trade deadline blockbuster with Cubs, revealed

The Chicago Cubs were wheeling and dealing at the MLB Trade Deadline. In one of their bigger moves, they sent superstar shortstop Javy Baez to the New York Mets. Kris Bryant was another huge name the Cubs sent away. They traded him to the San Francisco Giants right as the deadline was coming to an end. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was the Mets who almost pulled off a massive blockbuster with the Cubs that also included Bryant.
MLBUS News and World Report

Jake Arrieta Catches on With Padres After Release by Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Padres reportedly signing Jake Arrieta with Yu Darvish on the injured list

In their search for pitching reinforcements, the San Diego Padres are reportedly set to sign former Cub Jake Arrieta. With the placement of Yu Darvish (back) on the IL retroactive to last Friday on Sunday, the San Diego Padres are looking for some pitching. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they are close to signing former Cub Jake Arrieta.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

The San Diego Padres Are Falling Apart

The San Diego Padres just finished what might have been the worst road trip in franchise history. In seven games against the bottom-feeding Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, the Padres went 1-6, were blown out twice, were felled by a walk-off home run and were no-hit by a pitcher in his first big league start. Given the roster and expectations San Diego had entering the season, that was as bad as it gets. The Friars are a team fully in freefall.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: Padres, Jake Arrieta Agree to Deal

The Padres have reached an agreement with free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta and he will start for the team Wednesday against the Rockies, according to the San Diego Union–Tribune's Kevin Acee. The Athletic reported that the two sides were close to an agreement on Monday morning. Arrieta, 35, was released...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres eyeing Jake Arrieta as injuries mount

The San Diego Padres have been decimated by injuries this season as a whole. As of late, they have had a lot of issues with their pitching, the latest being Yu Darvish heading to the IL. Well, it appears that they are looking for pitching help, and according to Jon Heyman and Kevin Acee, former Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta is one possible option.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Padres sign Jake Arrieta for some reason

Jeremy Brener | Gaslamp Ball: The Padres have signed the recently released Jake Arrieta. If you’re wondering if the Padres see something in him or if this is purely out of desperation, it’s probably the latter. Arrieta hasn’t been good since 2018, and he pitched to a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts with the Cubs. San Diego has about eighteen starting pitchers on the injured list with Yu Darvish being the latest addition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy