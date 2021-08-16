Cancel
Arizona Cardinals activate James Conner from COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals activated running back James Conner and three other players off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and safety Charles Washington were put on the list Thursday for being close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella remains on the list.

Arizona Cardinals schedule and 2021 season predictions

To make room on the roster, the Cards released WRs JoJo Ward and Aleva Hifo, RB Ito Smith and DL Darius Kilgo. Teams need to pare down to 85 players on Tuesday.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year deal in April. Conner had Hodgkin’s lymphoma while in college at Pittsburgh. It went into remission in the spring of 2016.

He rushed for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft.

NFL Power Rankings: Where every team ranks with preseason in full bloom

He played in 50 games (33 starts) and made the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season. He’s expected to share the backfield with Chase Edmonds this season.

Conner and the other players missed Arizona’s first preseason game on Friday vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

–Field Level Media

