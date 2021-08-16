Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.