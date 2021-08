Let's just face the facts, OK? Most of us, no matter how hard we try to avoid it, have at least some fascination with celebrities and their assorted romances. And while we've all been obsessing over the latest developments in the rekindled romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or trying to figure out which famous lady Pete Davidson is now squiring around New York, Underworld legend Kate Beckinsale just revealed that she's never really been on a real date before, and instead marries or gets pregnant by all the men she's interested in romantically. I know! Let's break this down, shall we?