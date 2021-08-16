Cancel
Without question

By davemcsr Joined:
 4 days ago

First, they offered him coming out of high school when we didn’t. That counts. And it was a year that we offered Stattman and passed on Murphy. So that was his starting point at Rice - rated by us as below Kody. And then after 2 years at Rice, he was a player that the staff absolutely wanted, and wanted him enough to invest 3 years to get 2, or 2 years to get 1 with the RS that was planned at the time. Those 2 years advanced him from no offer to his dream offer.

I was thinking 2009-2017.

Hearing the hype about how great our receivers are looking in practice... -- Five Pillar 08/18/2021 6:55PM. Solid additions to our DB corp. is the worry. True test will be UNC. -- RC67 08/18/2021 8:40PM. I think optimism was high for 2012 after we beat FSU in Tally in 2011...
Similar thought

COMMUNICATING WITHOUT WORDS

Baylor safeties Christian Morgan and JT Woods have been together for so long, they can communicate without using words. "I can just look at Christian and point, and we both know exactly what we're saying," said Woods, who combined with Morgan for half of the team's 12 interceptions last season, picking off three apiece. "The trust has grown so much over the years. I've been with these guys for going on four years, so the communication is awesome."
Is there ever a season without optimism?

I am hoping it will be a little different this year and we do have some very positive signs:. This team could just break .500 or be exceptional. Regardless I think we will enjoy watching them play. [Post edited by Beetle at 08/18/2021 7:12PM]
But are those schools truly committed to improving the conference's brand

In football though? GT seems content with having a small football stadium and its football brand. Hence why I placed L'ville as the only school in the toss-up category. Also, the expansion list were just examples only to show a difference in the targeted schools. I could have used UCF, USF, TCU, and Oklahoma State as the examples for the "football-first" conference. I just picked those schools because they are located in states where the ACC already doesn't have members and in the past they have shown they are committed to improving their football brand.
TOP 10 DEFENSIVE PLAYS: No. 6 Levi Jones Blocked Punt vs. Duke

We continue our look at NC State's Top 10 defensive plays from the 2020 season with No. 6... the Levi Jones blocked punt in the home win over Duke. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only...
Had UVA as his #1 favorite destination way back in 8th grade!

Nice little local news feature on Leon Bond. Seems like a super nice kid -- EmbraceThePace 08/19/2021 8:33PM. .....and what exactly is "our" culture? I am simply curious to know. ** -- Mo Better Hoos 08/20/2021 10:59AM. Our basketball culture as defined by Tony’s five pillars? ** -- Texas Hoo...
Huh? I disagree. Bronco is not a 'seller' of the program as you mention...

It's frankly not in his DNA. This is the same guy who said a few years ago we have like 27 'ACC caliber' kids on our team. Would a 'seller' of the program say that if he was trying to get fans in the seats? Hell no. If Littlepage had wanted to bring in a coach to help put butts in seats/raise season ticket sales by way of rah-rah this and Uva that, then he certainly would not have picked Bronco. He would have persuaded a Mack Brown-type. You are mistaken if you think Bronco cares about that stuff.
Not a peep since the email. if i get it, it will posted asap

Teel: Impending ACC,B1G,PAC12 alliance about stability, clout, football -- HOO86 08/20/2021 7:11PM. Not a peep since the email. if i get it, it will posted asap ** -- daveinop 08/20/2021 7:59PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Nope….

The band geeks ruled my high school, not the football team. -- VToncologyNurse 08/20/2021 6:59PM. Here's a recording of the greatest wall of sound note ever played, IMO. -- VToncologyNurse 08/20/2021 7:13PM. Aka Band F++s. Had a friend that played in the MV's and had a great time** -- HokieDan95...
TOP 10 PLAYS: No. 7 Payton Wilson INT vs. Duke

We continue our look at NC State's Top 10 defensive plays from the 2020 season with No. 7... the Payton Wilson interception in the home win over Duke. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only...
SLEEPER ALERT: Defense

Several members of the staff at Inside Pack Sports pick their sleeper defensive player for NC State this upcoming season. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...
Texas Football: Mack Brown thinks SEC move is ‘about the money’

Mack Brown Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports. Although the talk has cooled a bit of late surrounding the move for Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners from the Big 12 to the SEC, it will still be a discussion point for the next 8-10 months. Texas and Oklahoma announced the intentions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC and got admitted with new conference membership, all within the past few weeks.

