Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Press Release: AGs Racine & James Lead 22 Attorneys General In Opposing Georgia’s Discriminatory Voting Law

By Press Release
Posted by 
The DC Line
The DC Line
 5 days ago

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. AGs Push Back Against Efforts to Dismiss DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Georgia’s Law; Call for Lawsuit to Move Forward. WASHINGTON, D.C. – District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in opposing Georgia’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Georgians – especially Black Georgians – to vote. They specifically pushed back against misguided efforts to dismiss the suit against Georgia at this threshold stage.

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
678
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Early Voting#Legislature#News Release#Office Of Communications#Doj#Lawsuit#Columbia#Black Georgians#Ag Racine#Democratic#The U S District Court#The Supreme Court#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DISB Re-accredited by National Association of Insurance Commissioners

News Release — DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. Washington, DC—The District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is proud to announce that the District recently received accreditation renewal for a five-year term from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC renewed the accreditation of both the Department’s Insurance and Risk Finance Bureaus. DISB has been accredited since 1995.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Office of Planning Releases 2020 Census Summary Tables for the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Yesterday, the US Census Bureau’s Redistricting Data Program released an initial set of 2020 Census redistricting data that includes population and housing totals and geographic support products necessary for legislative redistricting for each state following the decennial census. The DC Office of Planning (OP) State Data Center has been reviewing the data and is providing 2020 Census summary tables as well as other resources at https://planning.dc.gov/publication/2020-census-information-and-data as the data becomes available.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Redistricting Subcommittee Releases New Website

Sam Rosen-Amy WASHINGTON, D.C., August 12, 2021 – The D.C. Council’s Redistricting Subcommittee today released a new informational website on the District of Columbia’s 2021/2022 redistricting process. The website, https://www.elissasilverman.com/redistricting, includes a Q&A that addresses many of the Frequently Asked Questions about redistricting. You can also find a timeline of expected redistricting milestones, along with links to helpful resources.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Sen. Marshall’s Proposed Amendment to Senate Budget Resolution Underscores Need for D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that the amendment to the budget resolution under consideration in the Senate underscores the need for statehood for the District of Columbia and urged senators to vote against the anti-D.C. amendment. One introduced by Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), would allow for funds to be spent to retrocede the residential areas of D.C. back to Maryland in lieu of statehood.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reintroduces D.C. Zoning Commission Home Rule Act to Remove Federal Officials from Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) reintroduced the District of Columbia Zoning Commission Home Rule Act today, which would remove the Architect of the Capitol and the Director of the National Park Service from the D.C. Zoning Commission. Currently, the Commission consists of these two federal officials and three mayoral appointees, even though the Commission has no authority over federal property. Despite the D.C. Home Rule Act, which gave D.C. jurisdiction over local matters, 40 percent of the members of the Commission are federal officials, who are unaccountable to the more than 700,000 residents who live in the District.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on H.R. 3325

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as Mayor Bowser joined President Biden at the White House in the signing of H.R. 3325, an act to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police, the Mayor released the following statement:. “Today, we honored the courage and...
ElectionsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Fair Elections Program, Even During Pandemic, Meets its Goals

Positive impact includes amplifying “voices of everyday voters,” reining in influence of wealthy/corporate donors, and expanding local candidate base. Aug. 2, 2021 (WASHINGTON) Despite an unusual election year during the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges associated with its start-up, the District’s Fair Elections Program (FEP) reshaped the playing field in the 2020 D.C. Council and Board of Education elections—in the number of candidates, parity in access to funding, and candidate focus on outreach to District voters—according to a new report by the Office of the D.C. Auditor (ODCA).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Reduce Vacancies in D.C. Courts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced the District of Columbia Courts Vacancy Reduction Act, which would allow nominees to the local District of Columbia courts to be seated after a 30-day congressional review period, unless a resolution of disapproval is enacted into law during that period. Currently, nominees to the local D.C. courts cannot be seated without affirmative Senate approval. The bill would make the congressional review process for nominees the same as the one currently used for legislation passed by the D.C. Council.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reintroduces Bill to Improve Retirement System for Certain Public Servants Under D.C. Revitalization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she has reintroduced a bill that would correct a retirement issue for several categories of workers who used to be under the District of Columbia retirement system. Under the National Capital Revitalization and Self-Government Improvement Act of 1997, commonly...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Secures Nearly $12 Million for D.C. Organizations in House-Passed Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she secured nearly $12 million in Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for District of Columbia organizations in a fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill that the House passed today. The recipients are:. $2 million for Children’s National Hospital. $500,000...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Health Statement on Updated Mask Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Department of Health. Darren Whetstone (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in response to the updated guidance for fully vaccinated people regarding mask wearingfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of DC Health, released the following statement:

Comments / 0

Community Policy