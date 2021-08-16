Press Release: AGs Racine & James Lead 22 Attorneys General In Opposing Georgia’s Discriminatory Voting Law
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. AGs Push Back Against Efforts to Dismiss DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Georgia’s Law; Call for Lawsuit to Move Forward. WASHINGTON, D.C. – District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in opposing Georgia’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Georgians – especially Black Georgians – to vote. They specifically pushed back against misguided efforts to dismiss the suit against Georgia at this threshold stage.thedcline.org
