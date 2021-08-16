Cancel
Immigration

More than 3,000 fake vaccine cards from China seized by customs

By Kiyerra Lake
WLNS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS NEWS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized fake vaccine cards shipped from China to Tennessee last week. The shipment was disguised as paper greeting cards and upon reading the description in the shipment manifest, customs and border patrol officers “already knew what it was,” the agency said in a statement.

Related
Mcallen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

McAllen Station Border Patrol agent dies

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that a Border Patrol agent died. CBP announced that Agent Ricardo Zarate who was recently assigned to the McAllen Station died on Monday. “With a heavy heart, we regret to announce the line-of-duty death of Border Patrol Agent...
Public HealthEssence

U.S. Border Patrol Has Seized Thousands of Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

The FBI “has warned the public that buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime.”. Over the past year amid vaccine hesitancy debates, federal officials have also been battling on another front against forged COVID-19 vaccination cards. U.S. border patrol states that federal officials have seized...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Authorities Confiscate Over 3,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Anchorage, Alaska, confiscated over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in a shipment arriving from China. The cards are designed to look like those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, customs officials said in a press release. The forgeries were sent in roughly 150 small packages with 20 to 25 fake vaccination cards in each package, a CBP spokesperson told the Associated Press.
GovExec.com

DHS Officers 'On the Lookout' for Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards After Seizing Thousands in Recent Weeks

The Homeland Security Department is instructing its screeners to keep special watch for counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards after a recent influx at U.S. ports. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 7,000 fake cards imitating those produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an agency official said, including 3,000 this week in Anchorage, Alaska. CBP’s Office of Intelligence has monitored the development and sent instructions to the field to keep an eye out for the counterfeits, where officers rely on manual searches and technology such as x-rays to identify suspicious materials.
Memphis, TNSan Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize Hundreds of Fake Covid Vaccination Cards Every Day

MEMPHIS, TN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) working at the port of Memphis flagged a suspicious shipment coming from Shenzhen, China en route to the central business district of New Orleans. It was described in the manifest as “PAPER CARD, PAPER” and CBPOs already knew what it was. It was the 15th such shipment of the night. Inside were 51 low quality, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Public HealthNew York Post

Thousands of counterfeit COVID vax cards from China seized by CBP this year

Thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China have been seized by Customs and Border Patrol officers in Tennessee in the last year, the agency said. Officers at the Port of Memphis have intercepted at least 121 shipments totaling 3,017 of the “low quality” cards being sent from Shenzhen, the CBP said in a statement Friday.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Customs Seize Fake COVID-19 Vax Cards En Route to New Orleans

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized three boxes of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards headed to New Orleans, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. The cards, though remarkably similar to the official ones, were described by officials as “low-quality.” “There were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Matthew Dyman said. The fake slips were seized between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10 at a Memphis, Tennessee, port, where batches meant for other states like New York and Alabama were also found, Dyman said. The use of a fake card could come with steep penalties, he said. Those who use a fake card with a government seal commit a felony, punishable by up to five years in federal prison.
Hawaii StateKHON2

More visitors to Hawaii arrested for having fake COVID vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more people have been arrested and charged for falsifying vaccination cards in order to travel to Hawaii. Court documents show Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were arrested on Wednesday in Honolulu for having fake vaccination cards. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Are fake vaccine cards on the rise?

MADISON, Wis. — As more restaurants, venues, and big events start to require proof of vaccination, scammers will try to take advantage. According to Better Business Bureau’s Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director Tiffany Schultz, there haven’t been any reports of fake vaccination cards in the region but she said that doesn’t mean those counterfeits aren’t out there.

