Watch Glenn Tipton join Judas Priest on stage during their first performance in more than two years

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night, August 15, Judas Priest took to the stage at the Bloodstock Open Air festival in Catton Hall in Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire, England for their first live performance in over two years, and marked the occasion by bringing Priest icon Glenn Tipton on for the concert’s encores. Tipton, who...

MusicGuitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde details “genius” plan to reunite Black Sabbath's original lineup

Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde has revealed his “genius” plan to reunite Black Sabbath with its original lineup. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the guitarist claims – perhaps not entirely seriously – that “contractually, the original Black Sabbath can never tour again”. However, as he explains, he's developed a way of getting around such ‘contractual obligations’.
Musicloudersound.com

Rob Halford shares memories of meeting Bob Dylan: “Bob said ‘How’s Ozzy doing?’”

British metal gods Judas Priest took their unusual name from a Bob Dylan song, The Ballad Of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest, from Dylan’s 1967 album John Wesley Harding, and in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which celebrates the Birmingham band’s 50th anniversary, Priest frontman Rob Halford shares his memories of his one meeting with the legendary American singer-songwriter.
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING: 'I Owe My Whole Life And My Whole Being To Heavy Metal'

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is currently promoting the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, discussed his five-decade relationship with the heavy metal genre during a brand new interview with El Cuartel Del Metal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I owe everything — my whole life and my whole being — to metal. Because I was there at the very beginning when it didn't exist, and heavy rock didn't exist. Even rock didn't exist, really. We had rock and roll in the early '60s, but that was different; that was kind of Bill Haley and Elvis [Presley] and Chuck Berry. But we didn't have rock. We had blues, which turned into progressive blues, and that was great. There were so many great progressive blues bands. But we didn't seem to have the music that I really wanted more and more of. And so I set on the journey to try to be a part and create and assist as much as I could."
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Judas Priest Return to the Road: Set List and Video

Judas Priest returned to the road this past weekend for the first time since June 2019 when they headlined the 2021 Bloodstock Open Air festival, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England. Included in the 22-track set were two songs Judas Priest had never performed live before: "Invader" and...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Says He 'Should Have Played' More Guitar Solos In JUDAS PRIEST: 'I Should Have Put My Foot Down'

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who left JUDAS PRIEST a decade ago, spoke about his former group in a brand new interview with Greece's Rockpages.gr. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "JUDAS PRIEST is different to me, because I'm not in it. To me, it finished when I wasn't there. That's for me. And the band is a different band now. It's successful, and that's great. But I'm sure lots of people remember the band, the traditional PRIEST, as it was when we were really on fire, storming across the world."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Hopes KK'S PRIEST Album Will Encourage Musicians To Continue Playing Heavy Metal

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is currently promoting the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, discussed the future of the heavy metal genre during a brand new interview with Chile's Radio Futuro. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The album 'Sermons Of The Sinner' is a big kind of message. There's things in there. We need to heed the warning that us dinosaurs… I'm actually gonna be 70 years old this year. And you never know what's gonna happen in life. And one thing's for sure, that we've had so many great decades of so many great bands with so much great music. And hopefully 'Sermons Of The Sinner', the album, can encourage young and old musicians alike to continue to write and play songs and play music like that. And hopefully we can go forward into the future and keep the music alive. Because one day all the people that played their very important parts in the '60s, the '70s and the '80s, we will no longer be here. And hopefully our music won't just be a page in the history book in the future; hopefully there'll be lots of bands. So let's see other bands, a new wave of heavy metal bands. I know there's lots of good bands down there in South America, Central America. So hopefully when the COVID disappears we'll have a new energy with lots of new bands and lots of great tours, making lots of great albums. And we can continue on from there and be as strong as ever."
Drinksloudersound.com

Judas Priest's Rob Halford launches Hail & Horns Ale

Rob Halford collabs with beer "aficionado" brother Nigel to create the new alcoholic drink, Hails & Horns Halford Ale, ahead of Judas Priest's headline slot at UK's Bloodstock Festival. Judas Priest's Rob Halford has joined forces with brother/beer buff Nigel to create an English bitter beer, known as Hails &...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Megadeth announce James LoMenzo as new live bassist

Back in May, Megadeth parted ways with longtime bassist David Ellefson after a series of intimate videos and conversations featuring Ellefson and a teenaged fan were leaked on Twitter. Aside from later announcing that they would re-record Ellefson's parts on their upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead,...
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier this month, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announced that he was postponing the final two dates of his UK spoken word tour after "a member of Bruce's immediate household" tested positive for COVID. Those dates have been rescheduled for October 16 (in London at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire) and October 17 (in Birmingham at The Alexandra), but Bruce has now revealed that he also tested positive for COVID. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Bruce, who is fully vaccinated, said how he began experiencing symptoms not long into going into quarantine, following the positive case in his household. A lateral-flow test he took then came back positive.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Doesn't See Why JUDAS PRIEST Wouldn't Perform Songs From His Era On 50th-Anniversary Tour

Former JUDAS PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens, who recorded two studio albums with the band before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003, was asked by the "Thunder Underground" podcast if he would like to hear Rob perform any of the songs from his era of the group live with PRIEST on the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, absolutely. I don't see why they wouldn't. I think songs like — oh, 'Burn In Hell' he would make sound so good. All these songs are tailor-made for him. There's nothing that's different. We're both very similar-style singers. I may have a little more [Ronnie James] Dio in me or something. But, yeah, 'Burn In Hell' would be great. And even them doing 'Bloodsuckers' would be great, because it was about the court case. But I think 'Burn In Hell', because that's the big one. I think it would be awesome to hear him sing it. I think it would be great."
Rock Musicloudersound.com

A surprise setlist and a triumphant return: Judas Priest close out Bloodstock in style

It’s been a long wait to get Judas Priest home. Since their last UK appearance (at Bloodstock 2018, no less), the band seem to have played everywhere besides the UK, and their spot as special guests for fellow Brummie metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne was bumped due to health issues and Covid. All of that anticipation proves to be entirely worth it to have them home (or an hour’s drive from home, at least), as they close out Bloodstock’s mammoth five-day return.
Musicmetalinjection

Bootleg Footage of JUDAS PRIEST's Entire Bloodstock 2021 Set Posted

Kudos to the brave soul who stood there and taped this entire awesome Judas Priest set from their return to the stage this weekend to celebrate their 50th anniversary at Bloodstock Festival. And, of course, condolences to the people behind the cameraman having to watch through a phone screen. Part 1 above, part 2 and three below.

