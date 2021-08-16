Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Address on Afghanistan Live Stream: How to Watch President's Speech Today

By Jenni Fink
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden will address the country for the first time since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Americans#The White House#C Span#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Maher torches Biden's Afghan withdrawal: 'The adults are back in charge' and somehow 'f--- it up?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher torched the Biden administration over the turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion Friday night by knocking former President Trump, asserting that "everything he did" during his presidency was "f---ed up and crazy" and ever since Biden was elected and took office, "the adults are back in charge."
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Most voters deem Biden unfit to be president, poll shows

Fewer than 40 percent of likely voters believe Joe Biden is carrying out the duties of the presidency, according to a poll released Friday as the US evacuation of Afghanistan continues to spiral out of control. The survey from Rasmussen Reports found that just 39 percent of respondents thought that...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Joe Biden Is Betting On

Call it the White House’s dream scenario: In the end, the voters don’t blame Joe Biden. The president’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan simply aligns him with everyone else who has given up on the notion that the military could mold a fractious country into a stable democratic ally. The administration is hoping that grisly images of desperate Afghans clinging to a C-17 fade, replaced by collective relief that no more Americans will die in a murky, brutal war that spanned two decades and four presidencies.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

This debacle has exposed Joe Biden as a failed president

Joe Biden has no interest in your facts. Those are from four or five days ago. Or, actually, two. In his contentious interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos — his sentences jumbled together, alternately rambling and insisting with vociferous certainty things that were not true — Biden came across as an image of incompetent frailty.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's handling of Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, thank you. Welcome to HANNITY. Day five, Americans trapped behind enemy lines pretty much -- well, they're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy