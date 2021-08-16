NJ Audubon seeks public’s help in collecting data

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Audubon is asking citizens to add to the scientific research on bird mortality, as the organization is concerned about the major decline in bird populations over the last 70 years. The breeding bird population in the Americas has declined by 3 billion birds since 1970. In addition to climate change and habitat destruction, there are other major human-related reasons for these declines, and one major cause is that of building collisions, especially during the fall migration period.